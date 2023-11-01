Buy Tickets for Indiana State Sycamores Women's Basketball Games
Indiana State (3-4) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, at home against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.
Indiana State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Hulman Center
Top Indiana State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Bella Finnegan
|7
|12.6
|3.0
|1.4
|1.7
|0.3
|34.1% (30-88)
|26.7% (12-45)
|Kiley Bess
|7
|12.1
|4.9
|2.6
|1.6
|0.1
|43.9% (29-66)
|32.1% (9-28)
|Chelsea Cain
|7
|11.1
|5.9
|0.6
|1.0
|0.1
|39.7% (31-78)
|20.0% (1-5)
|Mya Glanton
|7
|9.1
|8.4
|0.9
|0.7
|0.6
|55.8% (24-43)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Asia Donald
|7
|8.0
|1.7
|1.4
|1.3
|0.0
|34.8% (16-46)
|33.3% (4-12)
