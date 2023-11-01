It's not enough to simply be a fan of Indiana State. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Sycamores by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Indiana State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Isaiah Swope 7 18.9 2.9 1.6 2.6 0.1 Jayson Kent 7 13.7 6.9 0.6 0.1 0.7 Ryan Conwell 6 15.0 5.0 2.0 1.2 0.2 Robbie Avila 5 16.2 5.8 4.2 0.8 0.6 Julian Larry 7 9.6 2.3 3.9 1.6 0.4 Xavier Bledson 7 8.1 1.9 4.4 0.4 0.0 Jake Wolfe 7 3.7 2.1 1.3 0.4 0.0 Masen Miller 7 3.6 0.6 0.7 0.4 0.0 Derek Vorst 5 3.2 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.4 Jaden Daughtry 4 3.0 1.3 0.3 0.5 0.0

Indiana State season stats

Indiana State has six wins so far this season (6-1).

The Sycamores are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 3-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Toledo Rockets on November 24, Indiana State notched its signature win of the season, which was a 76-74 victory.

The Sycamores, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have put up a record of 0-1.

There are 19 games left on Indiana State's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Indiana State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Bradley A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Northern Illinois A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Southern Indiana H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Ball State N 1:45 PM Tue, Dec 19 Tennessee State H 7:00 PM

