Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, who are 12-8 in the 2023-24 season, next match up against the Detroit Pistons on the road on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Indiana games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Mon, Dec 11
|Pistons
|A
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Bucks
|A
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Wizards
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Timberwolves
|A
|8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Clippers
|H
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Hornets
|H
|7:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Grizzlies
|A
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Magic
|H
|7:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 26
|Rockets
|A
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 28
|Bulls
|A
|8:00 PM
Indiana's next matchup information
- Opponent: Detroit Pistons
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Little Caesars Arena
- Broadcast: BSDETX, BSIN
Top Indiana players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tyrese Haliburton
|17
|26.9
|4.0
|11.9
|1.1
|0.6
|52.1% (158-303)
|44.7% (68-152)
|Myles Turner
|19
|16.6
|7.9
|1.4
|0.6
|2.1
|50.7% (116-229)
|32.9% (27-82)
|Buddy Hield
|19
|13.6
|2.8
|2.7
|0.8
|0.6
|45.9% (96-209)
|40.4% (57-141)
|Bennedict Mathurin
|19
|13.2
|3.8
|1.9
|0.6
|0.2
|44.7% (92-206)
|36.9% (24-65)
|Obi Toppin
|19
|12.9
|3.0
|1.3
|0.7
|0.6
|60.5% (98-162)
|36.9% (24-65)
