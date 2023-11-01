Next up for the Indiana Hoosiers women (7-1) is a game away versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Indiana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Rutgers A 4:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Evansville H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Bowling Green H 6:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Illinois H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Michigan H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Penn State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Iowa A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Minnesota H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Purdue A 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Northwestern H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Maryland A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Ohio State A 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Michigan State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Purdue H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Wisconsin A 8:00 PM

Indiana's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jersey Mike's Arena
  • Broadcast: BTN

Top Indiana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
MacKenzie Holmes 8 18.3 6.4 1.6 0.5 1.6 63.0% (63-100) 0.0% (0-4)
Sara Scalia 8 16.5 4.5 2.5 1.0 0.0 46.8% (44-94) 45.1% (23-51)
Yarden Garzon 8 11.5 4.1 4.1 0.9 0.4 42.9% (36-84) 41.4% (12-29)
Sydney Parrish 8 8.5 6.1 2.4 0.6 0.3 35.8% (24-67) 28.2% (11-39)
Chloe Moore-McNeil 8 8.0 2.6 4.8 1.8 0.4 45.6% (26-57) 33.3% (7-21)

