Next up for the Indiana Hoosiers women (7-1) is a game away versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Indiana games
Indiana's next matchup information
- Opponent: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Jersey Mike's Arena
- Broadcast: BTN
Top Indiana players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|MacKenzie Holmes
|8
|18.3
|6.4
|1.6
|0.5
|1.6
|63.0% (63-100)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Sara Scalia
|8
|16.5
|4.5
|2.5
|1.0
|0.0
|46.8% (44-94)
|45.1% (23-51)
|Yarden Garzon
|8
|11.5
|4.1
|4.1
|0.9
|0.4
|42.9% (36-84)
|41.4% (12-29)
|Sydney Parrish
|8
|8.5
|6.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.3
|35.8% (24-67)
|28.2% (11-39)
|Chloe Moore-McNeil
|8
|8.0
|2.6
|4.8
|1.8
|0.4
|45.6% (26-57)
|33.3% (7-21)
