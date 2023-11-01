The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) will next play against the Auburn Tigers, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Indiana Hoosiers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Indiana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Auburn N 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Kansas H 12:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Morehead State H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 North Alabama H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Kennesaw State H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Nebraska A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Ohio State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Rutgers A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Minnesota H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Purdue H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Wisconsin A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Illinois A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Iowa H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Penn State H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Ohio State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Indiana's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Auburn Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: State Farm Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Indiana's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Indiana players

Shop for Indiana gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kel'el Ware 8 17.1 9.4 1.8 0.9 1.5 63.9% (53-83) 50.0% (5-10)
Malik Reneau 8 14.8 4.6 2.8 0.6 1.3 60.5% (46-76) 16.7% (1-6)
Trey Galloway 8 9.1 2.3 3.3 0.8 0.3 43.1% (28-65) 13.6% (3-22)
Mackenzie Mgbako 8 8.4 3.9 1.4 0.6 0.1 43.4% (23-53) 18.2% (4-22)
Xavier Johnson 6 10.5 2.2 2.3 0.7 0.3 48.6% (17-35) 50.0% (5-10)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.