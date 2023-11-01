The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) will next play against the Auburn Tigers, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Indiana games

Indiana's next matchup information

Opponent: Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Indiana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kel'el Ware 8 17.1 9.4 1.8 0.9 1.5 63.9% (53-83) 50.0% (5-10) Malik Reneau 8 14.8 4.6 2.8 0.6 1.3 60.5% (46-76) 16.7% (1-6) Trey Galloway 8 9.1 2.3 3.3 0.8 0.3 43.1% (28-65) 13.6% (3-22) Mackenzie Mgbako 8 8.4 3.9 1.4 0.6 0.1 43.4% (23-53) 18.2% (4-22) Xavier Johnson 6 10.5 2.2 2.3 0.7 0.3 48.6% (17-35) 50.0% (5-10)

