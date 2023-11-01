Buy Tickets for Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) will next play against the Auburn Tigers, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Indiana games
Indiana's next matchup information
- Opponent: Auburn Tigers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: State Farm Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Top Indiana players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kel'el Ware
|8
|17.1
|9.4
|1.8
|0.9
|1.5
|63.9% (53-83)
|50.0% (5-10)
|Malik Reneau
|8
|14.8
|4.6
|2.8
|0.6
|1.3
|60.5% (46-76)
|16.7% (1-6)
|Trey Galloway
|8
|9.1
|2.3
|3.3
|0.8
|0.3
|43.1% (28-65)
|13.6% (3-22)
|Mackenzie Mgbako
|8
|8.4
|3.9
|1.4
|0.6
|0.1
|43.4% (23-53)
|18.2% (4-22)
|Xavier Johnson
|6
|10.5
|2.2
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|48.6% (17-35)
|50.0% (5-10)
