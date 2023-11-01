Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football schedule in Week 10 is sure to please. The outings include the Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Indiana.
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 1
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Bowling Green (-5.5)
Wisconsin Badgers at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-9.5)
No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-3)
Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Dayton Flyers at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Brown Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Butler Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Jayne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)
