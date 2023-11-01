Where to Get Gardner Minshew Colts Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|163
|256
|63.7%
|1,721
|8
|6
|6.7
|17
|44
|2
Minshew Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|19
|23
|171
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|27
|44
|227
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|11
|14
|155
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|33
|55
|329
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|15
|23
|305
|2
|1
|3
|29
|2
|Week 8
|Saints
|23
|41
|213
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|17
|26
|127
|1
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|18
|28
|194
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
Gardner Minshew's Next Game
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: CBS
