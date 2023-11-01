Evansville (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET, on the road against the Bellarmine Knights.

If you're looking to see the Evansville Purple Aces in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Evansville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Bellarmine A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 UT Martin H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Tennessee Tech H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Cincinnati A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Indiana State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Murray State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Bradley A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Missouri State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Valparaiso H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Northern Iowa A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Illinois State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 UIC H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Bradley H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 13 Drake H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 21 UIC A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Evansville's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Bellarmine Knights
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Freedom Hall
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Evansville's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Evansville players

Shop for Evansville gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ben Humrichous 9 17.4 5.0 2.0 0.7 1.6 58.0% (58-100) 50.0% (24-48)
Chuck Bailey III 9 9.6 2.6 0.9 0.3 0.1 45.2% (28-62) 37.5% (6-16)
Antonio Thomas 9 9.6 2.6 2.6 1.6 0.0 49.1% (27-55) 38.5% (5-13)
Yacine Toumi 9 9.2 5.6 1.6 0.7 0.3 60.0% (36-60) 22.2% (2-9)
Joshua Hughes 9 8.7 4.7 1.1 0.1 1.6 55.8% (29-52) 20.0% (2-10)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.