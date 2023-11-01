Do you live and breathe all things Detroit Lions? Then take off that mustard-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for David Montgomery and the Lions. For more info, including updated stats for Montgomery, continue scrolling.

David Montgomery 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 106 501 7 4.7 10 6 66 0

Montgomery Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0 Week 10 @Chargers 12 116 1 0 0 0

David Montgomery's Next Game

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

Over/Under: 48 points

