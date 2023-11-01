Butler (6-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Upcoming Butler games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Vanderbilt H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Chicago State H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 UConn A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Ohio H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Georgetown H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Seton Hall H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Creighton A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Villanova H 7:30 PM
Wed, Jan 17 St. John's (NY) A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Providence H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Xavier A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Marquette A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 DePaul H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Creighton H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 St. John's (NY) H 7:00 PM

Butler's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Top Butler players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Caroline Strande 8 15.9 7.4 2.1 1.0 0.3 45.4% (44-97) 43.5% (10-23)
Rachel Kent 8 10.4 4.3 2.8 0.6 0.5 41.1% (30-73) 34.0% (18-53)
Jordan Meulemans 8 9.6 3.0 1.5 0.4 0.3 50.0% (27-54) 53.5% (23-43)
Sydney Jaynes 8 8.3 3.9 2.3 0.9 0.4 42.9% (27-63) 33.3% (3-9)
Ari Wiggins 8 6.4 2.5 2.6 2.1 0.1 44.2% (23-52) 14.3% (2-14)

