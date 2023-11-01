Exclusive Offers on Butler Bulldogs Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
It's not enough to simply be a fan of Butler. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Bulldogs by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Butler Bulldogs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Butler team leaders
Want to buy Caroline Strande's jersey? Or another Butler player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Caroline Strande
|7
|15.7
|7.1
|2.0
|1.0
|0.1
|Jordan Meulemans
|7
|10.1
|3.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.3
|Rachel Kent
|7
|8.3
|4.3
|2.9
|0.4
|0.4
|Sydney Jaynes
|7
|8.1
|3.7
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|Ari Wiggins
|7
|7.0
|2.1
|2.3
|2.1
|0.1
|Kendall Wingler
|7
|5.3
|1.4
|1.4
|0.9
|0.0
|Riley Makalusky
|6
|4.8
|1.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|Cristen Carter
|6
|4.3
|4.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|Karsyn Norman
|7
|3.3
|2.0
|2.0
|0.4
|0.0
|Lilly Stoddard
|6
|3.0
|2.5
|0.5
|0.2
|1.0
Butler season stats
- Butler has won five games so far this season (5-2).
- The Bulldogs are 4-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.
- On November 18, Butler picked up its best win of the season, a 53-47 victory over the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 174) in the RPI rankings.
- This season, the Bulldogs haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- There are 22 games remaining on Butler's schedule in 2023-24, and three are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.
Looking to bet on the Bulldogs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Upcoming Butler games
Check out the Bulldogs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 3
|Wisconsin
|A
|1:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 7
|Vanderbilt
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Chicago State
|H
|2:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|UConn
|A
|7:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Ohio
|H
|1:00 PM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Butler this season.
Check out the Bulldogs this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.