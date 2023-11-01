The Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) in a MAC matchup on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. This game has an over/under of 39.5 points.

Bowling Green ranks 10th-worst in total offense (301.6 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 28th with 330.5 yards allowed per game. Ball State ranks fifth-worst in points per game (16.1), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 97th in the FBS with 29 points ceded per contest.

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

Bowling Green vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bowling Green -5.5 -110 -110 39.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Ball State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cardinals are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 285 yards per game (-102-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 296.3 (28th-ranked).

The Cardinals are -101-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (13.3 per game) and 50th in points allowed (18).

Ball State is gaining 99 passing yards per game in its past three games (-120-worst in the nation), and giving up 173 (52nd).

In terms of rushing yards during the past three games, the Cardinals are 66th in college football (186 per game), and 83rd in that category defensively (123.3 conceded per game).

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

None of Ball State's past three games has hit the over.

Week 10 MAC Betting Trends

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Two of Ball State's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

This season, Ball State has been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

This season, Ball State has been at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has thrown for 566 yards on 65.3% passing while recording four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 121 times for 584 yards (73 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 130 yards.

Kiael Kelly has piled up 343 yards (on 65 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Qian Magwood has collected 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 309 (38.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has 29 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 247 yards (30.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ahmad Edwards' 17 receptions (on 27 targets) have netted him 225 yards (28.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Sidney Houston Jr. has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 37 tackles.

Cole Pearce is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 44 tackles, six TFL, and three sacks.

Tyler Potts has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has nine tackles and two passes defended to his name.

