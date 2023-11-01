MAC action features the Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) squaring off against the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 39.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-6.5) 39.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-6.5) 40.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Ball State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Bowling Green has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +40000 Bet $100 to win $40000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.