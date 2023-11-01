The Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a MAC clash.

From an offensive standpoint, Bowling Green ranks 103rd in the FBS with 22.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 62nd in points allowed (330.5 points allowed per contest). Ball State ranks seventh-worst in total yards per game (295), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 56th in the FBS with 360.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Here we will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Ball State Bowling Green 295 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.6 (123rd) 360.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.5 (28th) 135 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.1 (76th) 160 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.5 (124th) 12 (76th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (118th) 6 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (1st)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has 566 passing yards, or 70.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Marquez Cooper is his team's leading rusher with 121 carries for 584 yards, or 73 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well. Cooper has also chipped in with 14 catches for 130 yards.

Kiael Kelly has compiled 343 yards on 65 carries with two touchdowns.

Qian Magwood's 309 receiving yards (38.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 34 receptions on 46 targets with one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has 29 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 247 yards (30.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ahmad Edwards' 17 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 225 yards (28.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 890 pass yards for Bowling Green, completing 57.4% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 670 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Camden Orth has been handed the ball 38 times this year and racked up 133 yards (16.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare's leads his squad with 226 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Taron Keith has caught 24 passes for 224 yards (28 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Harold Fannin has compiled 17 grabs for 201 yards, an average of 25.1 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

