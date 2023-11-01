With a record of 7-2, the Ball State Cardinals' next game is at home versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

If you're looking to catch the Ball State Cardinals in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Ball State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 SIU-Edwardsville H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Indiana State N 1:45 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Minnesota A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Kent State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Central Michigan H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Akron H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Toledo A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Eastern Michigan A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Miami (OH) H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Buffalo A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Northern Illinois H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Bowling Green H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Western Michigan A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Ohio H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Miami (OH) A 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Ball State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: John E. Worthen Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Ball State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Ball State players

Shop for Ball State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Basheer Jihad 9 18.4 7.1 1.3 1.1 0.9 52.3% (58-111) 32.4% (11-34)
Jalin Anderson 9 14.2 4.0 4.0 1.2 0.2 42.7% (44-103) 33.3% (13-39)
Mickey Pearson Jr. 9 12.8 4.7 0.8 0.7 0.1 43.2% (35-81) 41.2% (14-34)
Davion Bailey 6 10.3 3.0 1.3 1.3 0.0 41.5% (22-53) 46.4% (13-28)
Trent Middleton 9 6.4 2.4 2.0 0.7 0.1 43.6% (17-39) 28.6% (4-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.