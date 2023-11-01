Ball State vs. Bowling Green Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Wednesday, November 1
Which team is going to come out on top on Wednesday, November 1, when the Bowling Green Falcons and Ball State Cardinals go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Falcons. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Bowling Green (-5.5)
|Over (39.5)
|Bowling Green 32, Ball State 13
Ball State Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.
- Ball State has a 3-2 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 5.5 points or more.
- The Cardinals have gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).
- The average over/under for Ball State games this year is 10.0 more points than the point total of 39.5 for this outing.
Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 69.2%.
- The Falcons have four wins in seven games against the spread this season.
- Bowling Green is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- This year, four of the Falcons' seven games have hit the over.
- The point total average for Bowling Green games this season is 45.6, 6.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Cardinals vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Bowling Green
|22.3
|25
|28.7
|22.3
|18.4
|26.6
|Ball State
|16.1
|29
|19.5
|19.3
|12.8
|38.8
