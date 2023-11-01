Entering a matchup with the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1), the Colorado Avalanche (6-2) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 at Ball Arena.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado ranks 16th in the league with 27 goals scored (3.4 per game).

It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +7.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues have 13 goals this season (1.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.

St. Louis' total of 19 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fourth-best in the NHL.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.

Avalanche vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-250) Blues (+200) 6.5

