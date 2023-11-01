Where to Get Anthony Richardson Colts Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Are your Sundays built around watching Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts? Then make sure that on gameday you're wearing the proper attire, with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Check out more details on the newest gear below, plus take a look at Richardson's updated stats and trends.
Anthony Richardson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|50
|84
|59.5%
|577
|3
|1
|6.9
|25
|136
|4
Richardson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|24
|37
|223
|1
|1
|10
|40
|1
|Week 2
|@Texans
|6
|10
|56
|0
|0
|3
|35
|2
|Week 4
|Rams
|11
|25
|200
|2
|0
|10
|56
|1
|Week 5
|Titans
|9
|12
|98
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
Anthony Richardson's Next Game
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: CBS
Sportsbook Promo Codes
