Cavaliers vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - October 31
As they ready for a matchup with the New York Knicks (1-2), the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|35
|6.5
|5.5
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|15
|2
|5
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Out
|Ankle
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT and MSG
