Tyler Johnson will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes play at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. Does a wager on Johnson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Johnson vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Johnson has averaged 15:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Johnson has a goal in two of the eight games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Johnson has tallied point in two of eight games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Johnson has yet to put up an assist this season through eight games.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Johnson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 8 Games 4 3 Points 1 3 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

