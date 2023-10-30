The Chicago Blackhawks, including Taylor Raddysh, take the ice Monday versus the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Raddysh available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh's plus-minus this season, in 16:14 per game on the ice, is -1.

Raddysh has a goal in two of eight games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Raddysh has a point in three games this season through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In one of eight games this year, Raddysh has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Raddysh has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Raddysh having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 8 Games 4 3 Points 0 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

