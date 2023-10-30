Will Ryan Donato score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Donato has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

Donato has no points on the power play.

Donato averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

