The Indiana Pacers (1-0) are welcoming in the Chicago Bulls (0-1) for a contest between Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posted 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last year. He also sank 49% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Buddy Hield collected 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists. He also put up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Myles Turner put up 18 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists. He also sank 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He drained 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin's stats last season included 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He made 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic recorded 17.6 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 11 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan collected 24.5 points last season, plus 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Zach LaVine's numbers last season were 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Patrick Williams' stats last season were 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Torrey Craig posted 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Bulls 116.3 Points Avg. 113.1 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 46.9% Field Goal % 49% 36.7% Three Point % 36.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.