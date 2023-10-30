Central Division opponents meet when the Indiana Pacers (2-0) host the Chicago Bulls (1-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The Bulls are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI

BSIN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 132 - Bulls 103

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 3.5)

Pacers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-28.7)

Pacers (-28.7) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.4

Pacers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pacers were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA (116.3 points per game) last season. On defense, they were second-worst (119.5 points allowed per game).

Indiana was 24th in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.5) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (45.3) last year.

Last season the Pacers were ranked sixth in the NBA in assists with 27 per game.

Indiana was 23rd in the league in turnovers per game (14.1) and eighth in turnovers forced (14.2) last year.

The Pacers made 13.6 3-pointers per game and shot 36.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking sixth and 11th, respectively, in the NBA.

