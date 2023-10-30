Will Nikita Zaitsev Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on October 30?
On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Nikita Zaitsev going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Zaitsev 2022-23 stats and insights
- Zaitsev scored in one of 46 games last season, and it was just a single goal.
- Zaitsev produced no points on the power play last season.
- Zaitsev averaged 0.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.0%.
Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in league action.
- The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
