Lions vs. Raiders Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) are listed as 8.5-point underdogs on Monday, October 30, 2023 against the Detroit Lions (5-2). For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 46 points.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Lions can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Raiders. The recent betting trends and insights for the Raiders can be found in this article before they take on the Lions.
Lions vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-8.5)
|46
|-400
|+320
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lions (-7.5)
|45.5
|-370
|+295
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Detroit vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Lions vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- So far this season, Detroit has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.
- The Lions are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Detroit games have hit the over on four of seven occasions (57.1%).
- Against the spread, Las Vegas is 3-4-0 this year.
- Two Las Vegas games (of seven) have hit the over this year.
Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|-
|-
|65.5 (-115)
|-
|27.5 (-115)
|-
|Jared Goff
|274.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sam LaPorta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44.5 (-115)
|-
|Josh Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34.5 (-115)
|-
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|85.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
