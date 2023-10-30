The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) are listed as 8.5-point underdogs on Monday, October 30, 2023 against the Detroit Lions (5-2). For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 46 points.

Lions vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-8.5) 46 -400 +320 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 45.5 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Lions vs. Raiders Betting Insights

So far this season, Detroit has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

The Lions are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Detroit games have hit the over on four of seven occasions (57.1%).

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 3-4-0 this year.

Two Las Vegas games (of seven) have hit the over this year.

Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jahmyr Gibbs - - 65.5 (-115) - 27.5 (-115) - Jared Goff 274.5 (-115) - - - - - Sam LaPorta - - - - 44.5 (-115) - Josh Reynolds - - - - 34.5 (-115) - Amon-Ra St. Brown - - - - 85.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

