Will Kalif Raymond find his way into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 8 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Raymond has put together a 207-yard season thus far (29.6 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in 16 throws on 19 targets.

Raymond, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 45 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 23 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 20 0

