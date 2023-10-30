Should you bet on Josh Reynolds scoring a touchdown in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has totaled 384 yards receiving (64 per game) and three TDs, reeling in 21 balls on 30 targets.

Reynolds has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of six), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Josh Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0 Week 5 Panthers 5 4 76 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 50 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 2 43 0

