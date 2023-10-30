In the Week 8 contest between the Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Craig Reynolds find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Reynolds has rushed for 105 yards (17.5 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.

Reynolds has also tacked on four catches for 35 yards (5.8 per game).

Reynolds has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 7 52 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 10 15 0 2 28 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 16 0 1 9 0

