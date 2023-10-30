The Arizona Coyotes (3-4) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5) at Mullett Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes lost to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in their most recent game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will take home the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final tally of Coyotes 3, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-190)

Coyotes (-190) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 3-5 record this season and are 1-0-1 in games that have needed overtime.

Chicago has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Chicago failed to win the only game this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals in four games, earning six points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-1-0 in those matchups.

Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Blackhawks went 2-4-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 23rd 2.71 Goals Scored 2.25 27th 10th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3 12th 29th 27.7 Shots 25.9 30th 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 34.1 27th 6th 26.67% Power Play % 9.68% 31st 28th 72% Penalty Kill % 88.46% 7th

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

