Can we anticipate Connor Murphy lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

Murphy is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Murphy has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

