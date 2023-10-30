Blackhawks vs. Coyotes: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 30
The Arizona Coyotes (3-4) are favorites when they host the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5) on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes are -190 on the moneyline to win, while the Blackhawks have +155 moneyline odds.
Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-190
|+155
|6.5
Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Betting Trends
- In four of seven matches this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
- The Coyotes have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).
- The Blackhawks have secured an upset victory in three of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Arizona has had moneyline odds of -190 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Chicago is 3-4 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +155 or longer on the moneyline.
