How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Arizona Coyotes will host the Chicago Blackhawks (who won their most recent game) on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Catch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS as the Coyotes and the Blackhawks play.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Coyotes Additional Info
|Coyotes vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Coyotes vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Coyotes vs Blackhawks Player Props
|Coyotes vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks give up three goals per game (24 in total), 12th in the NHL.
- With 18 goals (2.2 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 23 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 18 goals during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Corey Perry
|8
|2
|4
|6
|2
|0
|-
|Connor Bedard
|8
|3
|2
|5
|3
|6
|37.3%
|Ryan Donato
|8
|2
|2
|4
|4
|9
|41.2%
|Nick Foligno
|8
|1
|3
|4
|2
|5
|52.2%
|Seth Jones
|8
|0
|3
|3
|8
|2
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have conceded 20 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Coyotes' 19 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 2.7 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nick Schmaltz
|7
|2
|6
|8
|6
|4
|42.9%
|Clayton Keller
|7
|4
|4
|8
|2
|6
|63.6%
|Sean Durzi
|7
|3
|2
|5
|3
|1
|-
|Matias Maccelli
|7
|1
|4
|5
|4
|2
|-
|Logan Cooley
|7
|0
|5
|5
|2
|1
|41.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.