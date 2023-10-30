Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - October 30
The Chicago Blackhawks' (3-5) injury report has five players listed heading into a Monday, October 30 game against the Arizona Coyotes (3-4) at Mullett Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alex Vlasic
|D
|Questionable
|Head
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Lawson Crouse
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jason Zucker
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 18 goals (2.2 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- Chicago gives up three goals per game (24 total), which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- Their -6 goal differential is 26th in the league.
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes' 19 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- Their -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-190)
|Blackhawks (+155)
|6.5
