Can we expect Andreas Athanasiou scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Andreas Athanasiou score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Athanasiou stats and insights

Athanasiou is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.