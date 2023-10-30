Amon-Ra St. Brown will be running routes against the fifth-best passing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

St. Brown's 51 catches have turned into a team-high 557 yards (92.8 per game) and three TDs this year. He has been targeted on 69 occasions.

St. Brown vs. the Raiders

St. Brown vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 187.4 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Raiders have conceded nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 19th in league play.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 83.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this year.

St. Brown has received 27.0% of his team's 256 passing attempts this season (69 targets).

He has been targeted 69 times, averaging 8.1 yards per target (48th in NFL).

St. Brown has a touchdown catch in three of six games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has scored three of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

St. Brown has been targeted six times in the red zone (30.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts).

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 19 TAR / 13 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 15 TAR / 12 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

