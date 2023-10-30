If you're looking for Amon-Ra St. Brown's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 8, St. Brown has 51 receptions for 557 yards -- 10.9 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for four yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 69 occasions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Status: Questionable

Reported Injury: Illness

The Lions have no other receivers on the injury list.

Lions vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 30, 2023

October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

St. Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 69 51 557 189 3 10.9

St. Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.