In the Week 8 tilt between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Zack Moss find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Moss has taken 114 attempts for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (87.2 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Moss has also caught 15 passes for 115 yards (19.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Moss has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in three games in all.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Zack Moss Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0

