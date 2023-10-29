The New Orleans Saints (3-4) go on the road to match up against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Saints vs. Colts?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Colts in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Saints favored and the difference between the two is 11 points.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 56.5%.
  • The Saints have put together a 2-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).
  • New Orleans has gone 2-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (40%).
  • This season, the Colts have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Indianapolis has entered five games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+2)
  • The Saints have put together a record of 1-5-1 against the spread this season.
  • New Orleans has not covered the spread when they are at least 2-point favorites (0-4-1).
  • The Colts have covered the spread four times this year (4-3-0).
  • In games this season when an underdog by 2 points or more, Indianapolis has gone 3-2 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (43.5)
  • Between them, these two teams average 0.9 more points per game (44.4) than this game's over/under (43.5).
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.9 more points per game (45.4) than this game's total of 43.5 points.
  • Out of the Saints' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
  • Colts games have gone over the point total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

Derek Carr Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
7 228.6 6 3.0 0

Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
6 197.8 5 6.2 1

