Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Paulson Adebo: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
When the Indianapolis Colts clash with the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against a Saints pass defense featuring Paulson Adebo. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.
Colts vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints
|62.9
|9
|20
|66
|7.90
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Paulson Adebo Insights
Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense
- Michael Pittman Jr. paces his squad with 489 receiving yards on 42 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, Indianapolis is top-10 in passing yards this season, ranking eighth in the NFL with 1,660 total pass yards (237.1 per game). It also ranks 15th in passing TDs (eight).
- The Colts rank fifth in the NFL in scoring with 25.4 points per contest and rank ninth in total yards with 361.1 per game.
- Indianapolis ranks 14th in the league in pass rate, airing it out 35 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Colts rank 14th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 29 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 39.7%.
Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense
- Paulson Adebo has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 17 tackles and five passes defended to his name.
- In the air, New Orleans has allowed the eighth-lowest amount of passing yards in the league, 1,309 (187 per game).
- The Saints are conceding the 10th-fewest points in the league, 18.1 per game.
- New Orleans has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- The Saints have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Paulson Adebo
|Rec. Targets
|65
|27
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|42
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.6
|15
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|489
|17
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|69.9
|3.4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|241
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|10
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
