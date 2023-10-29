When the Indianapolis Colts clash with the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against a Saints pass defense featuring Paulson Adebo. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Colts vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 62.9 9 20 66 7.90

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Paulson Adebo Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. paces his squad with 489 receiving yards on 42 receptions with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Indianapolis is top-10 in passing yards this season, ranking eighth in the NFL with 1,660 total pass yards (237.1 per game). It also ranks 15th in passing TDs (eight).

The Colts rank fifth in the NFL in scoring with 25.4 points per contest and rank ninth in total yards with 361.1 per game.

Indianapolis ranks 14th in the league in pass rate, airing it out 35 times per game.

In the red zone, the Colts rank 14th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 29 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 39.7%.

Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense

Paulson Adebo has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 17 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

In the air, New Orleans has allowed the eighth-lowest amount of passing yards in the league, 1,309 (187 per game).

The Saints are conceding the 10th-fewest points in the league, 18.1 per game.

New Orleans has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Saints have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Paulson Adebo Rec. Targets 65 27 Def. Targets Receptions 42 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 15 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 489 17 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.9 3.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 241 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.