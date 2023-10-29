The Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against the New Orleans Saints' defense and Isaac Yiadom in Week 8 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Colts pass catchers' matchup versus the Saints pass defense.

Colts vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 62.9 9 20 66 7.90

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Isaac Yiadom Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. paces his squad with 489 receiving yards on 42 receptions with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Indianapolis' passing attack has been getting it done this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 1,660 total passing yards. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks 15th with eight passing touchdowns.

The Colts' offensive attack has been looking good this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 178 total points (25.4 per game).

Indianapolis ranks 14th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 35 pass attempts per game (245 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Colts rank 14th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 29 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 39.7%.

Isaac Yiadom & the Saints' Defense

Isaac Yiadom has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 13 tackles and seven passes defended to his name.

In the air, New Orleans has allowed the eighth-lowest number of passing yards in the league, 1,309 (187 per game).

The Saints are allowing 18.1 points per game, the 10th-fewest in the league.

One player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Isaac Yiadom Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Isaac Yiadom Rec. Targets 65 18 Def. Targets Receptions 42 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 489 13 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.9 2.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 241 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

