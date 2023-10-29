Should you bet on Kylen Granson getting into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Granson has collected 170 yards receiving (28.3 per game) and one TD, hauling in 16 balls out of 26 targets this season.

Granson, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kylen Granson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0

