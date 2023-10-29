Will Jonathan Taylor Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 8?
Will Jonathan Taylor cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.
Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Taylor has racked up 32 carries for 112 yards (37.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Taylor also averages 35.7 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 107 yards.
- Taylor has one rushing touchdown in three games.
Jonathan Taylor Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Titans
|6
|18
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|8
|19
|0
|5
|46
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|18
|75
|1
|3
|45
|0
