The October 29 matchup between the New Orleans Saints (3-4) and Indianapolis Colts (3-4) features a standoff at the QB position, with Derek Carr and Gardner Minshew leading the charge for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We dissect all of the relevant details below.

Colts vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

Gardner Minshew vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats Derek Carr 6 Games Played 7 65.2% Completion % 63.9% 1,187 (197.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,600 (228.6) 5 Touchdowns 6 4 Interceptions 4 37 (6.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 21 (3.0) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 222.5 yards

: Over/Under 222.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

This season, the Saints rank 10th in the league with 18.1 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total yards allowed with 285.7 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans' defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 1,309 total passing yards allowed (187.0 per game).

Against the run, the Saints rank 15th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (691) and fifth in rushing TDs allowed (three).

On defense, New Orleans ranks 15th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 52.6%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks second at 30.5%.

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 236.5 yards

: Over/Under 236.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Colts Defensive Stats

