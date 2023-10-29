Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has a difficult matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 187 per game.

Minshew leads Indianapolis with 1,187 passing yards (197.8 per game) and a 65.2% completion percentage (105-for-161). Minshew has collected five TD passes and four interceptions. In addition, Minshew has 37 yards rushing (6.2 yards per game) on nine attempts, and Minshew has found the end zone one time.

Minshew vs. the Saints

Minshew vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 274 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 274 PASS YPG / PASS TD No opposing quarterbacks have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New Orleans this season.

Five players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Saints this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New Orleans in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Saints this season.

The pass defense of the Saints is conceding 187 yards per contest this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Saints' defense ranks 10th in the NFL by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 218.5 (-118)

218.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+130)

Minshew Passing Insights

The Colts, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.3% of the time while running 45.7%.

Minshew is No. 10 in the league averaging 7.4 yards per attempt (1,187 total yards passing).

In four of six games this season, Minshew completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has 33.3% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Minshew has passed 24 times out of his 161 total attempts while in the red zone (32.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Saints

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Minshew Rushing Insights

Minshew has gone over his rushing yards total once in three opportunities this season.

Minshew has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has four red zone rushing carries (9.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 15-for-23 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 33-for-55 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11-for-14 / 155 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-44 / 227 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 19-for-23 / 171 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

