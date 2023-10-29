How to Watch Colts vs. Saints on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (3-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
We have more details below.
How to Watch Saints vs. Colts
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Colts Insights
- The Colts put up 25.4 points per game, 7.3 more than the Saints surrender (18.1).
- The Colts average 75.4 more yards per game (361.1) than the Saints allow (285.7).
- Indianapolis rushes for 124 yards per game, 25.3 more than the 98.7 New Orleans allows per outing.
- The Colts have 12 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 12 takeaways.
Colts Home Performance
- The Colts average more points at home (26.3 per game) than they do overall (25.4), but they also allow more (28.8 per game) than overall (27.3).
- At home, the Colts pick up more yards (373.5 per game) than overall (361.1). But they also give up more (368.3 per game) than overall (351.3).
- Indianapolis accumulates 233.8 passing yards per game at home (3.3 fewer than overall) and concedes 241.3 at home (8.7 more than overall).
- At home the Colts accumulate more rushing yards (139.8 per game) than overall (124). But they also give up more rushing yards (127) than overall (118.7).
- The Colts successfully convert 40% of third downs at home (0.4% more than overall), and concede on 32.7% of third downs at home (2.9% less than overall).
Colts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|Tennessee
|W 23-16
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Jacksonville
|L 37-20
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|Cleveland
|L 39-38
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at New England
|-
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply.
