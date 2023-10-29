The New Orleans Saints will meet the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects that the Colts will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Saints are averaging 19 points per game on offense this season (21st in NFL), and they are surrendering 18.1 points per game (sixth) on the other side of the ball. In terms of total offense, the Colts rank 10th in the NFL (361.1 total yards per game) and 21st on the other side of the ball (351.3 total yards allowed per game).

Colts vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+1.5) Over (43.5) Colts 27, Saints 18

Colts Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Colts based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

Indianapolis is 4-3-0 ATS this year.

The Colts have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

Indianapolis games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Games involving the Colts this year have averaged 43 points per game, a 0.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

New Orleans has covered just once in seven games with a spread this season.

The Saints have not covered the spread this season (0-5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

New Orleans games have hit the over just once this season.

Saints games this season have posted an average total of 40.6, which is 2.9 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colts vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 19 18.1 16.3 24 21 13.8 Indianapolis 25.4 27.3 26.3 28.8 24.3 25.3

