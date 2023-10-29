With the Indianapolis Colts squaring off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Alec Pierce a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Pierce has 14 receptions (on 25 targets) for 202 yards, averaging 28.9 yards per game.

Pierce, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0

