The Butler Bulldogs (5-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Valparaiso Beacons (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in a Pioneer League showdown.

Butler has the 29th-ranked offense this year (30.4 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 24th-best with just 20.8 points allowed per game. While Valparaiso's offense has been sputtering, ranking 10th-worst with 261.7 total yards per game, its defense ranks 16th-best with only 281.6 total yards allowed per contest.

Valparaiso vs. Butler Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Valparaiso vs. Butler Key Statistics

Valparaiso Butler 261.7 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (24th) 281.6 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.8 (26th) 83 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.6 (13th) 178.7 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.1 (104th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has thrown for 739 yards on 51.4% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Ryan Mann has run the ball 49 times for 209 yards, with two touchdowns.

Baret Labus has been given 35 carries and totaled 128 yards.

Solomon Davis has totaled 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 464 (66.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has four touchdowns.

Brandon Jimenez has collected 232 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 14 receptions.

Chris Gundy's nine receptions (on two targets) have netted him 156 yards (22.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has been a dual threat for Butler so far this season. He has 1,279 passing yards, completing 60.6% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 378 yards (47.3 ypg) on 78 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jyran Mitchell, has carried the ball 141 times for 958 yards (119.8 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Ethan Loss has hauled in 29 receptions for 386 yards (48.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Luke Wooten has put up a 190-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes on 22 targets.

Ryan Lezon has a total of 169 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

