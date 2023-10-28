Tulane vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will face off against the Rice Owls (4-3) in a matchup of AAC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup.
Tulane vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Tulane vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-10.5)
|55
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-10.5)
|54.5
|-410
|+320
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tulane vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Tulane has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Green Wave have been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Rice has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Tulane & Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
|Rice
|To Win the AAC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
